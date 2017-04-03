Tilman Fertitta: UT land deal in Houston 'arrogance'
Tilman Fertitta, a billionaire who also serves as chairman of the University of Houston Board of Regents, called the University of Texas System's purchase of hundreds of acres in Houston a "case of having too much money." "You see what happens to arrogance sometimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|police accidentally shoots partner
|Apr 5
|Ranger Dan
|7
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|TV TECH
|85
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Jessica
|13
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Mar 30
|John Wiley Price
|1
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Mar 26
|KillahBanshee
|7
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|Steph
|30
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC