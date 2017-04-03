Texas man sentenced to 15 years for injuring motorcyclists
A North Texas man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for intentionally veering his car into a passing motorcycle, injuring the two riders. Another motorcyclist who was wearing a camera recorded the 2015 crash near Granbury and the video was shared broadly across social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Sun
|TV TECH
|85
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Jessica
|13
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Mar 30
|John Wiley Price
|1
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Mar 26
|KillahBanshee
|7
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|Steph
|30
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|Mar 23
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC