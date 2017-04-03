Texas man sentenced to 15 years for i...

Texas man sentenced to 15 years for injuring motorcyclists

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRGV

A North Texas man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for intentionally veering his car into a passing motorcycle, injuring the two riders. Another motorcyclist who was wearing a camera recorded the 2015 crash near Granbury and the video was shared broadly across social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08) Sun TV TECH 85
Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13) Sat Jessica 13
News Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s... Mar 30 John Wiley Price 1
News Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07) Mar 26 Non of your busin... 4
Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12) Mar 26 KillahBanshee 7
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Mar 24 Steph 30
Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas... Mar 23 KidsObstacleChall... 1
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC