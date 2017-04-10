Texas Fishing Report

Here is the weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for April 12 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com BASTROP: Water stained; 66-70 degrees. Black bass are good on watermelon crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and soft plastic worms and lizards.

