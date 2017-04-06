Texas driver gets 15 years in prison for swerving car into motorcycle
A North Texas man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for intentionally veering his car into a passing motorcycle, injuring the two riders. Another motorcyclist who was wearing a camera recorded the 2015 crash near Granbury and the video was shared broadly across social media.
