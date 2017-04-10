Martin Leads Day One of FLW Tour on Lake Cumberland

Pro Scott Martin of Clewiston, FL, weighed a 5-bass limit totaling 19 lbs, 7 ozs, Thursday to grab the early lead. Pro Scott Martin of Clewiston, Florida, weighed a five-bass limit totaling 19 pounds, 7 ounces, Thursday to grab the early lead at the FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by T-H Marine.

