What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom bill' looms
Outlandish debates are something of a Texas Senate specialty, but the three-plus-hour discussion that ended with endorsing a national convention to rewrite the U.S. Constitution at times resembled a political sideshow. Legislation jailing for up to two years any Texas delegate breaking from previously agreed-upon protocol during said convention? Senators not only approved it, some pushed for locking "faithless delegates" away longer.
Granbury Discussions
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|22 hr
|Jim
|1
|Cory Anderson
|Fri
|Heather
|1
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|eve
|21
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 28
|Tony Ducks Corallo
|3
|cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08)
|Feb 26
|Fisher
|207
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb 14
|Anonymous
|42
