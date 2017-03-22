Texas Fishing Report
Here is the weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for March 22 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com BASTROP: Water stained; 65-69 degrees. Black bass are fair on chartreuse/white soft plastics and Rat-L-Traps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|11 hr
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Tue
|NewPhartss
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|LEEHAA
|288
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar 15
|Texan
|2
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Mar 14
|Lisa Carol
|1
|G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off
|Mar 14
|Union Member
|1
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|42
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC