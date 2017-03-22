Texas Fishing Report

Texas Fishing Report

Here is the weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for March 22 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com BASTROP: Water stained; 65-69 degrees. Black bass are fair on chartreuse/white soft plastics and Rat-L-Traps.

