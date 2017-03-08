Texas Fishing Report
Here is the weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for March 8 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com BASTROP: Water stained; 65-69 degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Cynthia
|287
|Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -...
|Sun
|Azle_Resident
|6
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|Mar 10
|music lover
|1
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Mar 10
|Benny Martinez
|11
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar 6
|Franklin
|1
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|Mar 4
|Jim
|1
|Cory Anderson
|Mar 3
|Heather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC