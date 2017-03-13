Texas Fishing Report
Here is the weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for March 14 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com BASTROP: Water stained; 65-69 degrees. Black bass are fair on chartreuse/white soft plastics and Rat-L-Traps.
