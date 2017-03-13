Texas Fishing Report

Texas Fishing Report

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: KAUZ

Here is the weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for March 14 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com BASTROP: Water stained; 65-69 degrees. Black bass are fair on chartreuse/white soft plastics and Rat-L-Traps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) 5 hr LEEHAA 288
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... 10 hr Texan 2
Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC 20 hr Lisa Carol 1
G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off Tue Union Member 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Tue fightforlife11 29
accused child sex offender moves to Ft Worth (Mar '11) Tue Who Are You 53
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar 10 music lover 1
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC