Texas Fishing Report
Here is the weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for March 1 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com BASTROP: Water stained; 63-67 degrees. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastics, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits.
