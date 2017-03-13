Teen accused of helping uncle escape from jail turns himself in
A man accused of helping an inmate escape from the Callahan County Jail nearly two weeks ago has turned himself in to authorities. Olmedo Bailey Olivias, 19, self-surrendered at the Callahan County Courthouse Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|10 hr
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Wed
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|LEEHAA
|288
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar 15
|Texan
|2
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Mar 14
|Lisa Carol
|1
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|42
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC