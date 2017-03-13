Teen accused of helping uncle escape ...

Teen accused of helping uncle escape from jail turns himself in

Monday Mar 13 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A man accused of helping an inmate escape from the Callahan County Jail nearly two weeks ago has turned himself in to authorities. Olmedo Bailey Olivias, 19, self-surrendered at the Callahan County Courthouse Monday afternoon.

