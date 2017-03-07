Senate Approves Call for Constitution...

Senate Approves Call for Constitutional Convention

Tuesday Mar 7

Texas would add its support for a convention called to amend the U.S. Constitution under a measure approved by the Senate Tuesday. One of Governor Abbott's emergency priorities, this legislation would look to craft amendments intended to rein in the power of the federal government.

