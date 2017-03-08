Oilfield Industry Growth Continues with Propell Acquisition of T.E.A.S. Assets
This acquisition continues Propell's strategic growth and coincides with an increase in North American oilfield activity and the recent introduction of the America First Energy Plan . "As America maximizes oil and gas production to become energy independent, Propell's continued growth will support job creation and the expanding oil and gas industry," said Scott Mason, CEO of Propell's parent company TYCROP.
