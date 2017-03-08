MCC trustees approve policy for campus carry

McLennan Community College President Dr. Johnette McKown and the school's board of trustees have a new policy in place to comply with a state law that makes concealed handguns legal, with a license, at community colleges starting Aug 1. McLennan Community College President Johnette McKown and the school's board of trustees have a new policy in place to comply with a state law that makes concealed handguns legal, with a license, at community colleges starting Aug 1. The McLennan Community College Board of Trustees approved rules Thursday night meant to keep students, faculty and staff safe as state law makes possession of a concealed handgun on school property legal with a license starting August 1. The law, written by Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, was implemented at public colleges and universities in Texas on Aug. 1, 2016, but community colleges were given an extra year to comply.

