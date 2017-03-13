Knieper Real Estate | Granbury
The approximately 3,005 square-foot home at 1325 Preston Trail has fantastic curb appeal, an amazing location and comfortable living space. The two-story home is located just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth, minutes away from the Lake Granbury Medical Center, so it could appeal to anyone involved in the medical field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Don's Lawnmower Shop (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Jane
|10
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|LEEHAA
|288
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar 15
|Texan
|2
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Mar 14
|Lisa Carol
|1
|G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off
|Mar 14
|Union Member
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 14
|Anonymous
|29
|accused child sex offender moves to Ft Worth (Mar '11)
|Mar 14
|Who Are You
|53
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC