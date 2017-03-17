Grab Bag

Grab Bag

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Austin Chronicle

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in favor of same-sex marriage in 2015 sparked a religious freedom craze amongst homophobes across the country that found a healthy breeding ground in Texas politics. Bills intended to protect innocent Christian-owned businesses from having to serve queer people have been filed in the past two legislative sessions, though many LGBTQ activists suggest that Senate Bill 651, filed by Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, and Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, could be the worst yet: It would expand "religious liberty" rights to cover medical and health care professionals, thereby allowing anti-trans/LGBTQ doctors to refuse treatment of queer patients without any legal repercussions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07) Mar 26 Non of your busin... 4
Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12) Mar 26 KillahBanshee 7
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Mar 24 Steph 30
Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas... Mar 23 KidsObstacleChall... 1
News Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea... Mar 22 JAMESEY 1
News New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mar 15 Texan 2
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC