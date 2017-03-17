The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in favor of same-sex marriage in 2015 sparked a religious freedom craze amongst homophobes across the country that found a healthy breeding ground in Texas politics. Bills intended to protect innocent Christian-owned businesses from having to serve queer people have been filed in the past two legislative sessions, though many LGBTQ activists suggest that Senate Bill 651, filed by Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, and Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, could be the worst yet: It would expand "religious liberty" rights to cover medical and health care professionals, thereby allowing anti-trans/LGBTQ doctors to refuse treatment of queer patients without any legal repercussions.

