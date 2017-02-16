Womana s body found on the side of the road in Hood County

Authorities began investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found on the side of the road near Granbury early Monday morning, according to a Hood County Sheriff's Office news release. Sheriff's deputies were called about 3 a.m. about a body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Tin Top Highway and Roberson Court, a few miles northwest of Granbury, the news release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.