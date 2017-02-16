Womana s body found on the side of th...

Womana s body found on the side of the road in Hood County

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Authorities began investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found on the side of the road near Granbury early Monday morning, according to a Hood County Sheriff's Office news release. Sheriff's deputies were called about 3 a.m. about a body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Tin Top Highway and Roberson Court, a few miles northwest of Granbury, the news release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08) 4 hr Karen Davis 24
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 hr TXPhartz 1,113
Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12) Wed You must be blind af 11
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery Tue Sanny Da Bull Gra... 2
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Tue Steve Cullen 10
Paschal High School Girls of the 80's (Jun '15) Tue Eric Trotter 25
Sgt mike Tue Looking 1
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,920,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC