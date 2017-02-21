WC Teacher Certification Program adds new certificate
The Weatherford College Teacher Certification Program is currently admitting teacher candidates to their program starting this summer, and is now offering certification for those wishing to teach hospitality, nutrition and food sciences for 8th through 12th grade. "The Hospitality, Nutrition and Food Sciences certificate was requested by several area school districts," said Joyce Pages, WC Director of Teacher Education.
