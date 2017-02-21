Texas Fishing Report

Here is the weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Feb. 22 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com BASTROP: Water stained; 63-67 degrees. Black bass are very good on watermelon and watermelon red spinnerbaits, crankbaits, Rat-L-Traps, and soft plastics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.