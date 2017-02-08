Texas Fishing Report
Here is the weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Feb. 8 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com BASTROP: Water stained; 61-65 degrees. Black bass are fair on watermelon red soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Donna0129
|285
|guard hill drive slant eyees
|23 hr
|meatcleaver666
|1
|Burglar in ots
|Tue
|Melody walker
|1
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Tue
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Texas Phart
|250
|Organization continues fight against sickle cel...
|Mon
|Charlie
|2
|g.e. ft worth.
|Feb 4
|Independent
|3
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC