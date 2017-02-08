Texas Fishing Report

Texas Fishing Report

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KAUZ

Here is the weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Feb. 8 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com BASTROP: Water stained; 61-65 degrees. Black bass are fair on watermelon red soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) 4 hr Donna0129 285
guard hill drive slant eyees 23 hr meatcleaver666 1
Burglar in ots Tue Melody walker 1
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery Tue Vincent The Chin ... 1
News Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07) Mon Texas Phart 250
News Organization continues fight against sickle cel... Mon Charlie 2
g.e. ft worth. Feb 4 Independent 3
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,268 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC