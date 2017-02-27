Texans trading places

Texans trading places

Monday Read more: Dallas Morning News

Texas shifted into a slightly lower gear, but still kept its move-in engine revving in 2016. Based on 75,427 interstate moves by Atlas Van Lines, Texas is now a "balanced" state with the moving company's inbound traffic marginally outpacing its outbound moves by 831.

