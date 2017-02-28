Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, list...

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, listens during a debate over Senate Bill 11 on March 18, 2015.

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Texas Tribune

The Texas Senate on Tuesday voted in favor of a trio of measures calling for a convention of states, officially advancing one of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott 's emergency item this legislative session. Senate Joint Resolution 2 by Sen. Brian Birdwell , R-Granbury, calls for a convention of states to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

