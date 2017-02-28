Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, listens during a debate over Senate Bill 11 on March 18, 2015.
The Texas Senate on Tuesday voted in favor of a trio of measures calling for a convention of states, officially advancing one of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott 's emergency item this legislative session. Senate Joint Resolution 2 by Sen. Brian Birdwell , R-Granbury, calls for a convention of states to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|eve
|21
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 28
|Tony Ducks Corallo
|3
|cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08)
|Feb 26
|Fisher
|207
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Feb 20
|Dallasvictim
|28
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb 14
|Anonymous
|42
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC