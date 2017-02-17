Political Happenings: Schaefer on Tex...

Political Happenings: Schaefer on Texas Freedom Caucus

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Some Texas House members have come together to form the Texas Freedom Caucus "to amplify the voice of liberty-minded grassroots Texans who want bold action to protect life, strengthen families, defend the bill of rights, restrain government and revitalize personal and economic freedoms in Texas," according to the group. "Go five blocks in any direction from the Texas Capitol, and you will see what interests are hard wired into the Austin establishment," Schaefer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 20 hr WetPhartzs 1,118
The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08) Feb 16 Karen Davis 24
Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12) Feb 15 You must be blind af 11
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery Feb 14 Sanny Da Bull Gra... 2
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Feb 14 Steve Cullen 10
Paschal High School Girls of the 80's (Jun '15) Feb 14 Eric Trotter 25
Sgt mike Feb 14 Looking 1
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,975,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC