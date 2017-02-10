Police may need sanctuary from a sanc...

Police may need sanctuary from a sanctuary citya silliness

Thursday Feb 2

Before the protests end against what President Trump himself originally called a "Muslim ban," Texas is talking about passing an immigration enforcement law that would go far beyond banning "sanctuary cities." A Texas Senate committee spent hours Thursday hearing testimony from dozens of Texans opposed to Senate Bill 4, a tougher version of past failed bills that originally only allowed state and local law officers to ask anyone's federal civil immigration status.

