Police may need sanctuary from a sanctuary citya silliness
Before the protests end against what President Trump himself originally called a "Muslim ban," Texas is talking about passing an immigration enforcement law that would go far beyond banning "sanctuary cities." A Texas Senate committee spent hours Thursday hearing testimony from dozens of Texans opposed to Senate Bill 4, a tougher version of past failed bills that originally only allowed state and local law officers to ask anyone's federal civil immigration status.
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Fri
|TXCUTIE73
|286
|Chance Whitehead
|Feb 10
|Wondering
|1
|arrested
|Feb 10
|Sad
|1
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|Cuffinhoods
|2
|guard hill drive slant eyees
|Feb 7
|meatcleaver666
|1
|Burglar in ots
|Feb 7
|Melody walker
|1
