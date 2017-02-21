News 23 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Sex offender interrogation shows need for Parker County advocacy center
One of the largest counties in the state to not have its own advocacy center for sexually abused youth is looking to change that in a big way. Parker County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain says plans are underway to open a center, complete with forensic interviewers and counselors, by the year's end.
