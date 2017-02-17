Man found dead in submerged vehicle in Hood County creek

A 26-year-old man was found dead early Tuesday morning inside his vehicle, which was submerged in a creek near Granbury, according to the Hood County Sheriff's Office. The man was driving near the Brazos River on Chisholm Trail at Osage Court when his vehicle went into Contrary Creek, off the Brazos, according to a sheriff's office news release.

