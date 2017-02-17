Man found dead in submerged vehicle in Hood County creek
A 26-year-old man was found dead early Tuesday morning inside his vehicle, which was submerged in a creek near Granbury, according to the Hood County Sheriff's Office. The man was driving near the Brazos River on Chisholm Trail at Osage Court when his vehicle went into Contrary Creek, off the Brazos, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|47 min
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Don't trust Gary Coplan (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Murphy
|2
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Karen Davis
|24
|Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|You must be blind af
|11
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 14
|Sanny Da Bull Gra...
|2
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Feb 14
|Steve Cullen
|10
|Paschal High School Girls of the 80's (Jun '15)
|Feb 14
|Eric Trotter
|25
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC