Long-time sinkhole in Granbury to be repaired Read Story Lauren Zakalik
A sinkhole that created a deep gash in the parking lot of a grocery store will soon get a needed fix. That's one way to describe the hulking hole in the ground in the Brookshire's parking lot near downtown Granbury.
Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
