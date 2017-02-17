Hill County Day In Austin Wednesday
The Texas Legislature got its 85th session underway last month and now local residents have the opportunity to be a part of the Austin scene during Hill County Day at the state capitol. Chartered buses will leave Historic City Hall at 127 East Franklin Street in Hillsboro at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, for the day trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|TracyGivens dot com
|27
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|9 hr
|Dez
|25
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|You must be blind af
|11
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 14
|Sanny Da Bull Gra...
|2
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Feb 14
|Steve Cullen
|10
|Paschal High School Girls of the 80's (Jun '15)
|Feb 14
|Eric Trotter
|25
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC