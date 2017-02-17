Hill County Day In Austin Wednesday

Hill County Day In Austin Wednesday

The Texas Legislature got its 85th session underway last month and now local residents have the opportunity to be a part of the Austin scene during Hill County Day at the state capitol. Chartered buses will leave Historic City Hall at 127 East Franklin Street in Hillsboro at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, for the day trip.

