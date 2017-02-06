Granbury Woman Sews Fidget Mats To Help Dementia Patients
Li Cross of Granbury spends her days sewing fidget mats. She sews beads, zippers, pockets, key chains and other odds-and-ends onto place mats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|13 min
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07)
|11 hr
|Texas Phart
|250
|Organization continues fight against sickle cel...
|15 hr
|Charlie
|2
|g.e. ft worth.
|Feb 4
|Independent
|3
|general electric new locomotive plant in fort w...
|Feb 4
|Freedomofspeech
|1
|Trains are coming
|Feb 4
|UNIONBALLS
|14
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Feb 3
|Txgirl
|284
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC