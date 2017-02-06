Granbury Woman Sews Fidget Mats To He...

Granbury Woman Sews Fidget Mats To Help Dementia Patients

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Li Cross of Granbury spends her days sewing fidget mats. She sews beads, zippers, pockets, key chains and other odds-and-ends onto place mats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery 13 min Vincent The Chin ... 1
News Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07) 11 hr Texas Phart 250
News Organization continues fight against sickle cel... 15 hr Charlie 2
g.e. ft worth. Feb 4 Independent 3
general electric new locomotive plant in fort w... Feb 4 Freedomofspeech 1
Trains are coming Feb 4 UNIONBALLS 14
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Feb 3 Txgirl 284
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,396 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC