Granbury man pleads guilty, gets prison for drug and identity theft charges

A 52-year-old Granbury man pleaded guilty to identity theft and methamphetamine possession charges in district court in Weatherford this week and was sentenced to 25 years on the drug charge and 20 years on the identity theft charge, according to authorities. Scott Wesley Brown and a female passenger were pulled over by a Parker County sheriff's deputy in September in unincorporated Azle, said Jeff Swain, Parker County assistant district attorney.

