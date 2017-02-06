Granbury carriage driver in ICU after being injured by horse Read Story Bradley Blackburn
A longtime horse drawn carriage driver from Granbury is in an ICU after being trampled by her horse. Now a community of carriage drivers is stepping up to help her.
