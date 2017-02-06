Granbury carriage driver in ICU after...

Granbury carriage driver in ICU after being injured by horse Read Story Bradley Blackburn

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

A longtime horse drawn carriage driver from Granbury is in an ICU after being trampled by her horse. Now a community of carriage drivers is stepping up to help her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Organization continues fight against sickle cel... 25 min Charlie 2
g.e. ft worth. Feb 4 Independent 3
general electric new locomotive plant in fort w... Feb 4 Freedomofspeech 1
Trains are coming Feb 4 UNIONBALLS 14
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Feb 3 Txgirl 284
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Feb 1 Eric Trotter 9
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Hood County was issued at February 06 at 2:35PM CST

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC