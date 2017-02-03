Congressional Fun with Guns

Congressional Fun with Guns

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Austin Chronicle

How is it possible that seven states have designated official state firearms , and none of those states are Texas? Two lawmakers are looking to change that. Last Thursday , state Rep. Mike Lang , R-Granbury, announced House Concurrent Resolution 51 to designate the 1847 Colt Walker pistol as the official handgun of the state of Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.

