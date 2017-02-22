Committees Consider Major Bills

Committees Consider Major Bills

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Orange Leader

Senate committees this week took up a number of significant bills, some that would regulate abortion practices and some that would answer Governor Greg Abbott's emergency call for a constitutional convention. The latter bills are the last addressing four issues tagged as emergencies by Abbott in his State of the State address to be taken up by the Senate.

