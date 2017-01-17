Widow seeks $75 million for fatal police shooting of husband
This May 16, 2016 file photo shows former Mesa Police Officer Philip Brailsford sits in Maricopa County Superior Court during a preliminary hearing in Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 a...
|14 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08)
|16 hr
|Dallasmartin
|206
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Thu
|Donny Trump
|4
|police accidentally shoots partner
|Jan 16
|Texan
|6
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 13
|Hold My Beer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC