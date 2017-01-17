Widow seeks $75 million for fatal pol...

Widow seeks $75 million for fatal police shooting of husband

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

This May 16, 2016 file photo shows former Mesa Police Officer Philip Brailsford sits in Maricopa County Superior Court during a preliminary hearing in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
News Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 a... 14 hr 25or6to4 1
cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08) 16 hr Dallasmartin 206
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth Thu Donny Trump 4
police accidentally shoots partner Jan 16 Texan 6
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
Pig martin 10 day vacay Jan 13 Hold My Beer 2
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,133,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC