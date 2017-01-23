Widow seeks $75 million for fatal pol...

Widow seeks $75 million for fatal police shooting of husband

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Valley Morning Star

The widow of a Texas man fatally shot a year ago by a police officer at a Mesa hotel has filed a lawsuit seeking $75 million in damages, alleging that the killing was unprovoked and could have been avoided had officers done more investigation.

Granbury, TX

