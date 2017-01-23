Texas Fishing Report

Texas Fishing Report

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: KAUZ

Here is the weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Jan. 25 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com BASTROP: Water stained; 61-65 degrees. Black bass are good on Rat-L-Traps and chartreuse jigs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr TemperaturePharts 1,064
Pig martin 10 day vacay Tue bulldog 3
Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12) Tue huey goins 10
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Jan 22 Dee 282
News Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 a... Jan 21 25or6to4 1
cleburne texas is a joke (Apr '08) Jan 21 Dallasmartin 206
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth Jan 19 Donny Trump 4
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,248,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC