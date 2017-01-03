Texas Fishing Report

Texas Fishing Report

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: KAUZ

Here is the weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Jan. 4 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com BASTROP: Water stained; 62-66 degrees. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and Rat-L-Traps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Craig D. Straight (Mar '10) Tue LookingforMorgan 18
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Jan 1 observer 281
News Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a... Dec 31 Wang 22
Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas Dec 30 Sendy 2
Parker County Confederate Monument Dec 30 god 3
police accidentally shoots partner Dec 30 trent 1
Trains are coming Dec 29 Bldg 6 10
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,241

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC