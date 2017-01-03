Tarrant lawmakers prepare for Texas Legislature a " big needs, tight budget

They know money will be tight, largely because of slumping oil and gas revenues, and the focus of many lawmakers will be on issues including Child Protective Services , how public schools are funded and the state's property tax system . But they also have other issues - guns, ethics reform, car seat laws, the state's emergency leave policy and more - during the upcoming legislative session that will last for 140 days and wrap up May 29. "They'll find time to debate those issues thoroughly," said Bill Miller, an Austin-based political consultant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.