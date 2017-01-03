Tarrant lawmakers prepare for Texas L...

Tarrant lawmakers prepare for Texas Legislature a " big needs, tight budget

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

They know money will be tight, largely because of slumping oil and gas revenues, and the focus of many lawmakers will be on issues including Child Protective Services , how public schools are funded and the state's property tax system . But they also have other issues - guns, ethics reform, car seat laws, the state's emergency leave policy and more - during the upcoming legislative session that will last for 140 days and wrap up May 29. "They'll find time to debate those issues thoroughly," said Bill Miller, an Austin-based political consultant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Bubba Gump 1,013
Secchi whitaker dvorak 20 hr question 2
Pig martin 10 day vacay Tue Happy sunshiny d... 1
gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10) Mon Micha Johnson hero 52
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Mon Micha Johnson hero 2
News Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F... Mon Micha Johnson hero 2
police accidentally shoots partner Mon Texan 3
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,406 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,458

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC