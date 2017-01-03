Tarrant lawmakers prepare for Texas Legislature a " big needs, tight budget
They know money will be tight, largely because of slumping oil and gas revenues, and the focus of many lawmakers will be on issues including Child Protective Services , how public schools are funded and the state's property tax system . But they also have other issues - guns, ethics reform, car seat laws, the state's emergency leave policy and more - during the upcoming legislative session that will last for 140 days and wrap up May 29. "They'll find time to debate those issues thoroughly," said Bill Miller, an Austin-based political consultant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,013
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|20 hr
|question
|2
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Tue
|Happy sunshiny d...
|1
|gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Micha Johnson hero
|52
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Mon
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Mon
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|police accidentally shoots partner
|Mon
|Texan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC