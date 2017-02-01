Senators fault UT System on communication over Houston campus
Gov. Greg Abbott 's new appointees to the University of Texas System Board of Regents received a mostly friendly reception Thursday during their confirmation hearing. Instead, most of the criticism from the Senate Nominations Committee was focused on the current people who run the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Jan 29
|Wayne
|3
|Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|down with the rooms
|29
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|tobygrace
|85
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Jan 27
|Wesley Shaw
|8
|g.e. ft worth.
|Jan 26
|GEerie
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jan 26
|Analyst
|283
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC