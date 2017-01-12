Parents of unarmed Granbury man kille...

Parents of unarmed Granbury man killed by officer file wrongful-death lawsuit

1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The parents of a North Texas man killed last year by an Arizona officer as he pleaded for his life have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday on behalf of Norma and Grady Shaver, seeks unspecified damages against the city of Mesa, former Officer Philip "Mitch" Brailsford and his commanding officer, Sgt.

