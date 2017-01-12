Parents of unarmed Granbury man killed by officer file wrongful-death lawsuit
The parents of a North Texas man killed last year by an Arizona officer as he pleaded for his life have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday on behalf of Norma and Grady Shaver, seeks unspecified damages against the city of Mesa, former Officer Philip "Mitch" Brailsford and his commanding officer, Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Helpless
|41
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Tue
|question
|2
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Tue
|Happy sunshiny d...
|1
|gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10)
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|52
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC