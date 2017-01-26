Knieper Realty | Lake Granbury

Knieper Realty | Lake Granbury

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Lakeside living is luxurious and extra appealing in the waterfront home at 2600 Harborside Drive located in the popular community of Harbor Lakes. The property is within walking distance of the Harbor Lakes Country Club with golf, swimming, and a full service clubhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr CookPharts 1,071
Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08) Fri tobygrace 85
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Fri Wesley Shaw 8
g.e. ft worth. Thu GEerie 1
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Thu Analyst 283
Pig martin 10 day vacay Thu Analyst 4
Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12) Jan 24 huey goins 10
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC