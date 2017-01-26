Knieper Realty | Lake Granbury
Lakeside living is luxurious and extra appealing in the waterfront home at 2600 Harborside Drive located in the popular community of Harbor Lakes. The property is within walking distance of the Harbor Lakes Country Club with golf, swimming, and a full service clubhouse.
