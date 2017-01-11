Burton leads local delegation bill-filing
Get ready to hear a lot about bills from state Sen. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville, when the Texas Legislature convenes on Tuesday. Burton has already filed 25 bills for consideration during the 140-day session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Tue
|question
|2
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Tue
|Happy sunshiny d...
|1
|gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10)
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|52
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|police accidentally shoots partner
|Jan 9
|Texan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC