Briggs Freeman Sothebya s Internation...

Briggs Freeman Sothebya s International Realty | New homes for the new year

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A new year is a new opportunity for a fresh start in a new home. The homes listed below are new on the market and represented by the expert agents with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr Willie Granville 1,025
Pig martin 10 day vacay 10 hr Hold My Beer 2
police accidentally shoots partner 12 hr Hold My Beer 5
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Thu Helpless 41
Secchi whitaker dvorak Jan 10 question 2
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
News Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F... Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,891,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC