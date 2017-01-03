Tuba players toot their horns at annu...

Tuba players toot their horns at annual Tuba Christmas concert

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Thirteen-year-old Alek Mankowski of Granbury, right, and John Morgan of Granbury peform in the Tuba Christmas concert Thursday. The weather warmed up just in time for about 200 tuba and euphonium players who made music at Tuba Christmas 2016 on Thursday on the TCU campus.

