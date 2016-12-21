Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

Sunday Dec 18

The waterfront home at 1412 E. Scandinavian Court is on a quiet cul-de-sac in the gated community of The Peninsula, situated on beautiful Lake Granbury. The neighborhood is located just minutes from downtown Granbury and features some of the finest homes in the area and some of the best lake views and walk-out water in Texas.

