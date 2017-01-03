Freezer temperatures hit North Texas, more cold days ahead
Wind chill readings were in single digits throughout North Texas Sunday as an Arctic front that came in Saturday afternoon arrived with cold temperatures and breezy north winds. At 7 a.m., the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport was at 18 degrees with a wind chill reading of 2. Bitterly cold north winds ranged from 15 to 26 m.p.h. "We will have the north winds for a couple of hours," said meteorologist Jamie Gudmestad at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Sunday.
