Freezer temperatures hit North Texas,...

Freezer temperatures hit North Texas, more cold days ahead

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Wind chill readings were in single digits throughout North Texas Sunday as an Arctic front that came in Saturday afternoon arrived with cold temperatures and breezy north winds. At 7 a.m., the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport was at 18 degrees with a wind chill reading of 2. Bitterly cold north winds ranged from 15 to 26 m.p.h. "We will have the north winds for a couple of hours," said meteorologist Jamie Gudmestad at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Craig D. Straight (Mar '10) 5 hr LookingforMorgan 18
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Sun observer 281
News Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a... Dec 31 Wang 22
Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas Dec 30 Sendy 2
Parker County Confederate Monument Dec 30 god 3
police accidentally shoots partner Dec 30 trent 1
Trains are coming Dec 29 Bldg 6 10
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,385

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC