Do happy cows make great cheese? Visit this Texas shop and find out

How now, brown cow? Pretty well, apparently, because milk from these Brown Swiss cows turns into some mighty tasty cheese inside a little storefront across from City Hall in this tiny town north of Granbury. Dave Eagle, a former San Antonio lawyer, has been making cheese, including gouda and a subtle blue, since 2009, and he says his cheese wouldn't be as good or good for you if the cows that produced the milk weren't grazing happily on grass in the countryside.

