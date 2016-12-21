Bellmead police identify motorcyclist...

Bellmead police identify motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

Monday Dec 12

Police have identified the 21-year-old motorcyclist who died in a fatal two-vehicle crash late in Bellmead Friday afternoon. Chase Ross Pollard, of Granbury, died after he was riding a motorcycle on Airbase Road and collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman.

