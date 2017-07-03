OES Concert In Gouverneur

St. Lawrence District Order of the Eastern Star will present The Timberliners, featuring Billy Farr, Ann Whitton Goodale and Donny Woodcock from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 14 at the Riverview Park Pavilion, West Barney St., Gouverneur. Donations will be accepted and refreshments will be available.

