Five Farmers Markets open in St. Lawrence County

Five Farmers Markets open in St. Lawrence County

1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The Hammond Farmers and Artisans Market recently opened for the season at the Hammond Museum on Route 37. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m., every Wednesday until Sept. 20. The Massena Farmers Market opens on July 6 at Danforth Place.

